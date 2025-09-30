Akshay Kumar’s son to follow in father’s footsteps: Details Inside

Akshay Kumar thrills fans with recent statement about son Aarav

Akshay Kumar recently revealed that his son Aarav has no plans to enter acting and is inclined toward the fashion industry.

The 58-year-old actor, who shares two children – son Aarav and daughter Nitara – with wife Twinkle Khanna, made a surprising confession about his family.

In an exclusive conversation with ABP, the Sooryavanshi star shared, “He is 23 years old, and he has grown up very fast. He is studying at the university and he is very much involved in his studies; he has no bad habits. He is more like Twinkle because she also studies a lot.”

The Kesari Chapter 2 actor reflected on his son’s thoughts about joining his father’s production house.

Speaking to the outlet, he added, “I tell him to take the reins of my production company, but he doesn’t want to do it. He wants to remain in fashion. He wants to be a designer.”

This update comes shortly after the Tashan star celebrated Aarav’s 23rd birthday with a heartfelt note on Instagram, advising him to be patient in life.

On professional front, Kumar is currently gearing up for Welcome to the Jungle and Bhoot Bangla.

For the unversed, he recently starred as Advocate Jagdishwar in the comedy-drama Jolly LLB 3.