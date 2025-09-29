Triptii Dimri to bring THIS role to life as ‘Parveen Babi’ reveals first look

Triptii Dimri thrills fans with 'Pareveen Babi' update

Triptii Dimri has recently thrilled fans as she has reportedly begun shooting for the much-anticipated biopic on Parveen Babi.

The 31-year-old actress, who garnered widespread recognition for her pivotal role in the 2023 film Animal, is gearing up for another major project.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “It is being developed as a limited-edition series for Netflix with Shonali Bose as the director. The idea is to take it on floors by March 2026.”

This update comes on the heels of the Laila Majnu star reflecting on her career journey.

In an exclusive conversation with Filmfare, she shared, “The recognition I thought I would get during Laila Majnu actually came with Animal. I felt, since it was such a short role, what will happen to me. But director Sandeep Reddy Vanga sir had confidence in me. He told me this film would prove to be very good for me, and whatever he said is exactly what happened. It has been such a blessing, and I have received so much love, I am also glad that because of Animal, people went back and watched my earlier films Bulbul, Qala, and Laila Majnu.”

The Parveen Babi biopic, backed by Sneha Rajani, is currently in the pre-production stage.

For the unversed, the Qala actress also starred alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi in Dhadak 2, which was released in August 2025.