Julia Roberts pokes fun at Andrew Garfield’s recent comment

Julia Roberts responds to co-star Andrew Garfield’s sweet compliment

Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield have found a sweet friendship working on their new movie, After the Hunt, together, and the actor called her a “national treasure” recently.

The 57-year-old actress laughed at the playful comment when asked about her reaction, saying, “Andrew is so incredible.”

The Mona Lisa Smile star continued, “I have never known a human who’s so deeply profound. Profoundly introspective. He is a searcher. He is a seeker. It is so beautiful to listen to him, pontificate on life and people and our needs and our hearts, and he’s pretty breathtaking.”

Speaking to the press at the New York Film Festival, Roberts added that the Spiderman star “holds a really special place in my world,” and “It’s very touching.”

She went on to joke that “He says things, I think he says them to make me uncomfortable. He knows exactly where my little tender parts are, so he just kind of likes to do that, it was very sweet of him. To speak like that. Yes, very touching.”

The co-stars are working together on the “fascinating” movie which portrays Garfield as a professor who has been accused of se-ual misconduct by a PhD student played by Ayo Edebiri, while Roberts has taken on the role of Edebiri’s mentor as well as a close friend and colleague of Garfield’s.

The film is set to be released on October 10 in New York City and Los Angeles, and October 17 nationwide.