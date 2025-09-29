Jennifer Lopez seeks ex Ben Affleck’s attention by wearing his necklace

Jennifer sparks speculation with mysterious ‘Bennifer’ necklace on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez left fans doing a double take with a surprising accessory in a recent Instagram post.

The superstar showcased a gold nameplate necklace but instead of reading her own name, it appeared to spell out “Bennifer”, the iconic nickname blending her name with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The couple, famously dubbed the nickname during their first romance in 2001, were married again from 2022 until 2025.

The unexpected nod to her former flame didn’t go unnoticed by fans. One wrote, “Her necklace says Bennifer?? Or do I need glasses? Either way she looks.” Another simply asked, “Does her necklace say BENNIFER?”

Lopez didn’t clarify the meaning in her caption, opting instead for three heart emojis. She paired the striking necklace with a sheer pale purple sweater that offered a glimpse of her black bra, turning heads in true diva style.

Even Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga weighed in, calling the look “beyond fire.”

Lopez is reflecting on her high-profile divorce from Ben Affleck and admitting it wasn’t all smooth sailing.

The Mother actress called the split “the best thing that ever happened” to her, explaining that it “changed” her and “helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow.”

She filed for divorce in August 2024, on their second wedding anniversary, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

After the split was finalized earlier this year, she told fans she “had so much fun,” but the reality behind the headlines was more complicated.

Speaking to Lee Cowan on Sunday’s CBS News Sunday Morning, the singer revealed she had a “tough time” navigating life after the split.