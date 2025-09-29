Prince William was ‘cutting’ Prince Andrew during Duchess of Kent’s funeral

Prince Andrew tries to chat, William keeps mum

Prince William found himself in an awkward royal moment at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral, after appearing to quietly tell Prince Andrew to rein in his grin.

Lip readers spotted the heir covering his mouth and leaning towards his uncle, who swiftly dropped the smile just as the coffin was carried into the state hearse.

The subtle exchange has fueled speculation that William was trying to save the family from yet another scene particularly as Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are already facing whispers that they’ve been frozen out of Christmas at Sandringham.

Palace sources claim the pair have been told to make themselves “invisible” at future gatherings, a directive coming against the backdrop of renewed scrutiny over Andrew’s ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

King Charlesm wants to keep the Duke and Duchess of York at arm’s length following revelations in the Mail on Sunday that Fergie once referred to Jeffrey Epstein as her “supreme friend” while apologising for publicly disowning him.

Outside Westminster Cathedral, Prince William appeared to discreetly warn his uncle about laughing during the solemn occasion.

Sources say the future king covered his mouth to ensure only Andrew heard him, a move captured on video as Andrew quickly stopped grinning. William looked visibly uncomfortable, shutting down any attempt at chat, while Andrew licked his lips and fidgeted awkwardly.

A palace insider told the Daily Mail, “William was deliberately speaking behind his hand so no one could see what he was saying.

He knew the cameras were on them and wanted to avoid a public spectacle.” Another source added, “He’s media savvy he knew Andrew’s laughter wouldn’t be a good look and didn’t want to be seen chatting to him.”

William reportedly views his uncle and aunt as a “pair of chancers” and has urged his father to cut ties amid the Epstein scandal.

The Duke of York appeared to be decidedly on the outer as the Royal Family gathered on the steps of Westminster Cathedral following the Requiem Mass on Tuesday, September 16.

Andrew seemed to try breaking the ice, reminiscing with his nephew, the Prince of Wales. Lip readers suggest he said, “We had a lovely time, didn’t we then,” but William offered no response.

After an awkward pause and a quick, forced smirk from Andrew, he added, “And spending time with us,” but again, William remained silent, merely nodding.