Sylvester Stallone admits feeling anxious while working with Samuel Jackson

Sylvester Stallone opened up about his working experience with Samuel L Jackson on the set of Tulsa King.

The Rocky actor, who stars in Tusla King as Dwight "The General" Manfredi, admitted feeling nervous after learning that Jackson will be joining the show.

"When I heard that was gonna happen, I went, 'Oh, this is gonna be a fist fight. This is gonna be a battle," he told the People magazine. "Like two boxers in a ring, and who is gonna throw the first punch? So you’re getting nervous because you’re dealing with serious competition."

However, despite his early anxiousness, Stallone realised that Jackson is more of a friend than a foe.

"Once he walks in, he goes, 'Hey, dude brother,' and I went, 'Oh, here it goes.' But now we’re good. Now we’re flowing," Stallone said. "We could do a show called Tulsa King and Buddy. We just worked that well together."

The two also had a strange connection between. Despite working for the first time together, Stallone shared that they both been around each other for decades.

"We lived about a hundred yards away from each other for almost 30 years," he shares. "Yet we didn’t— you know, we’re always working. So we never really saw each other, except at Planet Hollywood-type things or openings."

The logline of Season 3 states, "As Dwight's empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: The Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family."

The new season is now available on Paramount+, with new episodes airing every Sunday.