Chris Sarandon says he lost everything after business with 'fraud'

'Fright Night' actor admits that he lost all his savings in an invetsment

Child’s Play famed Chris Sarandon has shared a very deep insight about his career.

The 83-year-old, in a recent interview, revealed that he suffered a major financial setback in the 1980s.

During a chat with The Guardian, Chris spoke about his highs and lows, unexpected setbacks and mortgage movies.

He disclosed that he once invested a hefty amount of money with a person, who turned out to be a "fraud".

Sarandon said that he experienced a major financial reversal in late 80s when he "invested money with a guy who defrauded” him.

During the time, the Princess Bride star "bought into a number of brownstone buildings in Manhattan" for himself, but things changed within a blink of an eye.

He explained, "The guy ended up being a fraud, and because I had signed all of the mortgages with this guy, I became as liable as he was - not criminally, but financially.”

Chris admitted to losing all his savings in that financial setback.

"So, I lost everything. I'd been saving money all through my career for my old age, and I had to liquidate it."

He called it the worst time of his life as the American actor not only dealt with money issues but also had trouble in his married life.

Around the same time, Chris and his second wife Lisa Ann Cooper got divorced in 1989 after nine years of marriage.