Huey Morgan makes shocking confession about U2 encounter

Huey Morgan has opened up about the wildest days of his life, recalling the moment that left U2 looking at him like he's lost his mind.

The Fun Lovin’ Criminals singer opened up in his new memoir about the highs and lows of his life.

From petty crime and the Marines to global fame, the 57-year-old star's journey has been anything but ordinary.

Morgan recalled joining U2 during their PopMart tour in 1997 and being stunned by their private jet, complete with bedrooms, a huge kitchen and space just for the band.

“I’d never seen this type of thing up close and personal before. It was intoxicating to be around,” he wrote.

Excited by the luxury, he lit a joint as the plane began to move. “Edge and Bono were smiling at me like I was… well, a f****** psycho,” he admitted.

Bono laughed and told him, “You seem to be enjoying the plane ride, my boy. You guys are chilling like the Caesars of Rome could only have dreamed of.”

His book is filled with star-studded encounters, including Madonna, Pamela Anderson and Lemmy from Motörhead, who once left him reeling from a strong drink.

But Morgan also spoke about darker times, such as childhood abuse and finding a flatmate dead from an overdose.

However, the star even wrote about brushes with the mafia after his song about crime boss John Gotti caught their attention.

Moreover now, Morgan has been married to his wife Rebecca since 2007 and together they are raising their son.