Andrew Garfield addresses rumours about ‘The Social Network’ sequel

Andrew Garfield has cleared the air about whether he will return for The Social Network sequel, which is in works.

Garfield, who famously portrayed Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin in the 2010 original film, has confirmed he will not be returning for the sequel.

When asked about his potential return, he responded, saying, "No, no.."

Effectively shutting down rumours of his comeback the 42-year-old actor told IndieWire, "Eduardo is in Singapore having a good time."

The mention of Saverin living in Singapore is rooted in reality. For the unversed, In 2009, the Brazilian entrepreneur renounced his U.S. citizenship and moved to Singapore.

Although it has been speculated that he did ut to avoid paying large taxes in the U.S., Saverin, 43, himself clarified that the move was motivated by his desire to live and work in Asia.

The Spider-Man star quashed all hopes of his return a year after Aaron Sorkin hinted at working on the sequel to [picturise strong opinion of Facebook’s role in recent societal issues, including the events of January 6.

The new film, titled The Social Reckoning, is set to premiere on October 9, 2026. The new lineup includes Jeremy Strong playing Zuckerberg, Mikey Madison as whistleblower Frances Haugen, and Jeremy Allen White as journalist Jeff Horowitz.

The movie will explore the revelations from the 2021 Facebook Files, a series of investigative reports exposing harmful practices inside Facebook.

The original The Social Network was set in 2003 and depicted the founding of Facebook by Mark Zuckerberg, played by Jesse Eisenberg, and the legal battles that followed, including the lawsuit filed by Saverin against Zuckerberg.