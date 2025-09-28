‘Ramayana’ producer favours Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s claim before film release

Namit Malhotra thrills fans with recent statement

Ramayana's producer candidly shared his thoughts on star's sky-rocketing salaries ahead of the release of the much-awaited project.

The 49-year-old producer reportedly shared that the rising fees of actors are spoiling the film industry.

In an exclusive conversation with Komal Nahta, Malhotra said, “If you rely solely on stars, they will take such remuneration. What you’re doing must reflect on the star as well. By making your business a 90 percent star vehicle, you’re placing the entire responsibility of your business on them. So naturally, they’ll take their profits. This is the reality of every business and every sector.”

Later in the interview, the Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva producer also discussed how much should ideally be spent on an actor and mentioned that he is following the same approach for Ramayana.

Speaking to the outlet, he added, “I think the split should be 20:80. 20 percent writer, director, and actor, and 80 percent production and marketing.”

In the rapid-fire round, Malhotra also chose Sandeep Reddy Vanga over Sooraj Barjatya for Brahmastra 2.

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta, Yash, and Sunny Deol, has wrapped up shooting and is set to release on Diwali 2026.