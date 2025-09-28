Glen Powell keeps in touch with 'Top Gun' co-stars through group chat

Glen Powell loves staying connected with his former costars.

Speaking up to PEOPLE, the Running Man actor, 36, expressed that he still keeps in touch with his co-stars from the 2022 film, a sequel to 1980's Top Gun, through a group text chat.

'Sometimes I will get a little information every once in a while from the gang,' Powell says, adding that the Top Gun chain is alive with congratulations to each other, about sort of movie openings or nominations, or whatever it is.'

'Miles movie doing really well, Monica getting nominated for an Oscar,' he shares as examples, referring to costars Miles Teller and Monica Barbaro, respectively, then also giving shout outs to Lewis Pullman and Danny Ramirez's latest projects.'

Everybody is getting to do all these really wonderful, cool things, so it's a lot of congratulations,' Powell emphasises.

Back in January 2024, Variety confirmed that a follow-up film was already in the progress.

Earlier this year, in May, while appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in May, Christopher McQuarrie, a writer-producer of Top Gun: Maverick, also confirmed that a third Top Gun film is in the works.

However, Powell admits there is nothing secretor exclusive to share from the Top Gun group.

'I wish. I wish I had something. I literally have nothing,' he says. 'There has been no new dialogue on that text chain.'