Emma Thompson regrets one career decision

Emma Thompson opens up bad decision she has made in her career.

The Sense & Sensibility actress starred as Barb, a grieving Minnesota widow in Dead of Winter.

Sharing her experience from the film, the Harry Potter star - who plays a woman fighting for her life in the film - revealed that she isn't looking to begin an action career at this point of her life.

"It was a very bad idea to start it at the age of 66," said the Oscar winner on a Zoom interview by UPI.

However, she added saying, "That's just stupid, but there you go. It's nice to be. Reckless in one's third age, as it were. And since I'm in the youth of old age, what do you do when you're young? You kind of take risks."

"So, I thought, 'Well, I might as well take risks in this bit as well and see what happens.' And what happens is you get hurt regularly," she said.

Thompson went on to explain, "We had a wonderful stunt team who taught us all that and we had to do those fight sequences over and over and over again. But you go: 'Well, yes, this makes sense. What else would you do? Your body would react like that.'"

She continued, "The fight sequences aren't like in The Bourne Ultimatum. She doesn't suddenly turn out to be a judo expert. She just survives by pushing, by kicking by doing whatever she can do to prevent this insane woman from killing her and the girl."

The Dead of Winter is running for limited release since September 25.