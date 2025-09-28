James Gunn talks key changes in ‘Batman: The Brave and Bold’ script

James Gunn shares update on ‘Batman: The Brave and the Bold’

James Gunn shared an update about the script for the much-awaited Batman film and the actor who will take the mantle.

Following the box office success of Superman, Gunn has a couple of projects in pipeline including, Supergirl and Man of Tomorrow.

In an interview with the IGN, the DCU co-CEO said, "The Brave and the Bold script, I like where we are."

When asked about if Damian Wayne (Bruce Wayne’s son) is in the film, Gunn stated that "plenty of things are in flux".

The interviewer then considered what it would mean to see Batman alongside his son in the film. Since in the comics Damian is 10-year-old making Bruce Wayne somewhere in his mid – to –late 30.

"No, I think you have to wait to see the movie. Some things have changed," he said. "Yeah, I mean, the actor who wants to... Listen, first of all, I can't tell you the amount of big actors that have told me they want to be Batman."

Gunn continued, "I think you'd have a harder time finding actors who don't want to be Batman. He's the one character everyone wants to play. That's the truth."

While fans await new developments on The Brave and the Bold, Matt Reeves' sequel The Batman 2 starring Robert Pattison has a finished script and begins filming next year.