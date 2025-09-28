Ed Sheeran shares real struggles of getting fit

In December 2019 Sheeran revealed that he lost 50 pounds after he quit smoking

Ed Sheeran is content with his body shape at this stage of his life.

The Castle on the Hill singer, 34, opened up about his thoughts on losing weight during a recent conversation with Andy Cohen for Sirius XM's Small Stage Series.

'I had put on a load of weight last year, and I was like, I am gonna hit the gym heavy, try and lose a stone,' Sheeran explained after the Watch What Happens Live host, 57, pointed out how 'shredded' the musician looked.

The singer-songwriter confessed that he wanted see 'how far he can take this.'

The Give Me Love singer, who has been dealing with the health issues for years, shared that he's recently set a personal fitness goal.

'I have never actually ever had a six pack in my life, and I was like, 'I am gonna see If I can do it,' Sheeran said.

The Grammy-winning artist- who recently revealed he found out about his close friend's Taylor Swift's engagement via Instagram, admitted that reaching his fitness goals has been challenging.

'I keep messing up,' cause I keep being out somewhere being like, 'I 'll have a couple of beers,' and it just, you know,' he admitted. 'But I'd say it's going all right. I feel like I am in the best shape of my life.'

For context, in December 2019, Sheeran revealed that he lost 50 pounds after he quit smoking and taking up running.