‘Animal’ star reflects on breakthrough role after years of struggle

Triptii Dimri reveals her life's 360-turn after Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial

Triptii Dimri recently opened up about her career journey after starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

The 31-year-old actress, who played the role of Zoya Riaz in the 2023 action-crime drama, candidly spoke about how her life took a complete 360-degree turn.

In an exclusive interview with Filmfare, the Laila Majnu star said, “The recognition I thought I would get during Laila Majnu actually came with Animal. I felt, since it was such a short role, what will happen to me. But director Sandeep Reddy Vanga sir had confidence in me. He told me this film would prove to be very good for me, and whatever he said is exactly what happened. It has been such a blessing, and I have received so much love. I am also glad that because of Animal, people went back and watched my earlier films Bulbul, Qala, and Laila Majnu.”

The Poster Boys actress, who played the role of Riya in her 2017 debut, also opened up about how Laila Majnu turned out to be a failure.

Speaking to the outlet, she added, “When the film did not do well, I felt very disappointed because we were back to zero. I had been around for at least two years, but Avinash had been here for 14 years. Then we started giving auditions again, and I felt bad for him.”

Meanwhile, Dimri is currently gearing up for Dhadak 2, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi.

For the unversed, the Bulbul star has also replaced Deepika Padukone in Vanga’s Spirit, following the “work hours” controversy.

Animal, starring Ranbir, 42, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Dimri, became a major box office success after its release December 2023.