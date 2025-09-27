Kartik Aaryan to reunite with Luv Ranjan for ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ sequel

Kartik Aaryan, Luv Ranjan to collaborate for another project

Kartik Aaryan is reportedly set to collaborate with Luv Rajan after 2018 blockbuster Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety.

The 34-year-old actor, who last worked with the filmmaker in 2018, is now all set to feature in the upcoming sequel to Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Luv Ranjan, and Kartik Aaryan have always been discussing a potential collaboration, and there’s finally a script that warrants the union of this duo responsible for as many as three pathbreaking entertainers. The film rolls in 2026 and is presently in the pre-production stage.”

The insider further claimed that the duo is extremely excited about the reunion.

“The film will mark the fifth collaboration for Kartik and Luv, which is one of the longest-standing actor-director relationship in the modern era,” the source added. “The Luv Ranjan style entertainment, will be packaged with strong music. It’s going to be Kartik Aaryan in an avatar that audiences love to see him in.”

Ranjan, 42, and Aaryan last collaborated in 2018 for Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, which became a blockbuster.

Meanwhile, the Shehzada star is currently gearing up for the release of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, expected to hit theatres on December 31, 2025.

Ranjan, on the other hand, has De De Pyaar De 2 in the pipeline, slated for release on November 14, 2025.