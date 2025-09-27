BTS V sparks meme fest with new look

BTS singer V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, had fans laughing out loud with his latest look.
On Saturday, September 27, the Love Me Again singer surprised fans by dropping a photo dump on his Instagram grid, captioned, "I’ve been here for three months."
Among other pictures and silent videos capturing the K-pop sensation enjoying life since his military discharge in June, the final selfie in the carousel showed V sporting a thin mustache.
Although this isn’t the first time the Slow Dancing singer has been seen with facial hair, the latest appearance came unexpected, sparking a playful meme fest among his fans.
"Lol," wrote one fan with a series of laughing emojis, while another shared an edited photo of V with a longer beard and mustache, commenting, "Getting closer and closer to this."
A third fan laughed, "Who’s that with that mustache? Idk him [rolling on the floor laughing emoji] I love his random ass photo dumps [laughing emoji]."
Some fans seriously encouraged V to keep the mustache. "While I’m definitely a no-mustache kind of person, if there’s one person who could pull it off for real, it’s him," one wrote.
For the unversed, back in October 2023, clips of the 29-year-old Korean singer circulated on Instagram and YouTube adressing fans queries about his moutache and some poss showed him shaving it off.
Even earlier, in December 2021, V gave fans a glimpse of his facial hair in an Instagram story.
In the clip, he appeared with a messy haircut and a thin mustache, causing quite a stir on social media after mentioning to fellow BTS member RM that his beard was growing.
Glen Powell shares one ‘reality show’ actor would fix from early career
Taylor Swift gets support from Julia Fox over Kansas City Chiefs’ loss blame
The three time Oscar winner Daniel Day Lewis shares that acting life felt never comfortable
Jeremy Strong stepped in as an older Mark Zuckerberg in 'The Social Reckoning'
BLACKPINK will continue the tour across Asia later this year
Glen Powell remembers running into ‘toxic’ actor at a Hollywood party