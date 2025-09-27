BTS V sparks meme fest with new look

BTS singer V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, had fans laughing out loud with his latest look.

On Saturday, September 27, the Love Me Again singer surprised fans by dropping a photo dump on his Instagram grid, captioned, "I’ve been here for three months."

Among other pictures and silent videos capturing the K-pop sensation enjoying life since his military discharge in June, the final selfie in the carousel showed V sporting a thin mustache.

Although this isn’t the first time the Slow Dancing singer has been seen with facial hair, the latest appearance came unexpected, sparking a playful meme fest among his fans.

"Lol," wrote one fan with a series of laughing emojis, while another shared an edited photo of V with a longer beard and mustache, commenting, "Getting closer and closer to this."

A third fan laughed, "Who’s that with that mustache? Idk him [rolling on the floor laughing emoji] I love his random ass photo dumps [laughing emoji]."

Some fans seriously encouraged V to keep the mustache. "While I’m definitely a no-mustache kind of person, if there’s one person who could pull it off for real, it’s him," one wrote.

For the unversed, back in October 2023, clips of the 29-year-old Korean singer circulated on Instagram and YouTube adressing fans queries about his moutache and some poss showed him shaving it off.

Even earlier, in December 2021, V gave fans a glimpse of his facial hair in an Instagram story.

In the clip, he appeared with a messy haircut and a thin mustache, causing quite a stir on social media after mentioning to fellow BTS member RM that his beard was growing.