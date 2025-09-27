James Gunn reveals connection between 'Peacemaker', 'Superman'

James Gunn has opened up about the surprise cameo appearance in the latest episode.

The cameo features a character from the Superman universe, tying the two projects together as part of the new interconnected DCU.

In a recent interview with Variety, Gunn explained the reasoning behind the cameo and revealed that David Corenswet, the actor playing Superman, was upset that he didn't get to appear on the show.

"No. In fact, David was very upset that Nick got to be on the show, and he didn’t. It just didn’t work," Gunn said.

The director explained that he needed Lex Luthor in the show to serve a specific purpose, which affects the storyline of the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow.

"I needed Lex in the show to serve a specific purpose. And actually, what Lex and Rick Flag are up to affects very much what happens in an aspect of [Superman sequel] Man of Tomorrow," he said.

"So all of that is connected. But this relationship between Rick Flag and Lex Luthor is a potentially negative thing for Superman and all meta-humans."

Gunn revealed that this was the plan all along when he was preparing the DCU.

"I didn’t know some things about it, but I knew what the overall story of the DCU was. That was something I pitched to [Warner Bros. Discovery CEO] David Zaslav before we even took the job," he said.

"I’m like, here’s the story. There’s going to be this movie, this show, this movie, this show, and those things all fit in in different ways. Some things came, like Clayface, that we didn’t expect, and other things have been a harder road to travel. But the general outline of that overall story is what we are following through Superman, Peacemaker, Man of Tomorrow and beyond."