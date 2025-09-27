'Spartacus: House of Ashur': Starz sets release date, drops first look images

Starz has announced the official premiere date for Spartacus: House of Ashur, the highly anticipated sequel series to the original Spartacus series.

The new series will debut with its first two episodes on December 5, with new episodes available to stream weekly on Fridays thereafter, exclusively on the Starz app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms.

The official logline for the series states: "What if Ashur (Nick E. Tarabay) had lived, and the Romans rewarded his treachery with the gladiator school where he once bled? Welcome to the House of Ashur. No longer a slave, Ashur has clawed his way to power, owning the same ludus that once owned him. But ruling a band of merciless gladiators is child’s play compared to surviving the savage world of Roman politics — a cutthroat game in which betrayal isn’t a sin, it’s currency."

The cast of the show includes Tarabay as Ashur, Tenika Davis as Achillia, Graham McTavish as Korris, Jordi Webber as Tarchon, Jamaica Vaughan as Hilara, Ivana Baquero as Messia, Claudia Black as Cossutia, India Shaw-Smith as Viridia, Jackson Gallagher as Caesar, Jaime Slater as Cornelia, and Leigh Gill as Satyrus.

Spartacus creator, writer, and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight serves as showrunner and executive producer on House of Ashur. Rick Jacobson and Aaron Helbing also serve as executive producers.

The original series debuted on Starz in 2010, with the first season officially titled Spartacus: Blood and Sand.

It was followed by the prequel series Spartacus: Gods of the Arena in 2011 and the subsequent seasons Spartacus: Vengeance in 2012 and Spartacus: War of the Damned in 2013.



