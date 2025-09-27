Matthew McConaughey opens up about insecurities regarding career

Matthew McConaughey opens up about his insecurities regarding career

Matthew McConaughey shared his thoughts about having self-doubts regarding his work.

The Oscar-winner, while promoting his upcoming film The Lost Bus, discussed about his career and exit from romcom movies.

In a sat with Complex‘s Idea Generation with host Noah Callahan-Bever on Tuesday, the Interstellar star shared his thoughts on concept of self-doubt.

"Do I ever doubt myself? Often. Yeah. All the time," the True Detective actor admitted. "A little bit of doubt, I think it’s good for me. You know, not too much, cause too much doubt can paralyze us."

However, McConaughey went on to share how he tackles his overthinking and simply moves forward.

"But sometimes, we have to get past doubt," he continues. "It’s just saying, ‘Boom, you know what, quit preparing. Quit rehearsing this damn thing. Press record. Let’s go. Let’s find out.’ And usually, it’ll turn out to be ok," he explained.

McConaughey, who quickly rose to fame as a leading man in romcom movies in the late 1990s and early 2000s, eventually took a step back to work on more serious and different roles.

He shared that by playing the same kind of genre he felt he'd been typecast and kept getting offers to be the leading of a romcom, but he wanted more interested roles.

Later he stared in films like The Lincoln Lawyer (2011), Mud (2012), Magic Mike (2012), and Dallas Buyers Club (2013) for which he won an Oscar.