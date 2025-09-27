Tom Holland, Zendaya make significant move before tying the knot

Zendaya debuted her engagement ring at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s fan following is growing uncontrollable now.

The couple, which is now engaged, have made an important move to keep their private life unhindered.

Though, they both respect the love they received from their fans, but it is now getting a little too extravagant for them.

Reportedly, Tom and Zendaya have increased security at their residence as fans are arriving at their gate asking for autographs and pictures.

The duo has supposedly spent £1,000-a-day on security at their West London home.

As per a source, "Fans kept rocking up to their place and it started to get a bit much. They love interacting with their fans but, when they’re not working, they’re just a young couple trying to have a normal life.”

"Fans had started arriving at their gates and asking for selfies and autographs”, the informant told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column.

The insider further revealed, "They have got security now to deter any random visitors."

People living around the Spider-Man co-stars’ house have noticed a massive increase in security.

According to one of the neighbours, ever since Tom and Zendaya started working on their Marvel movie, fans just kept turning up.

"Now they’ve got this burly security bloke outside. He’s friendly enough but looking at him, he’s not the kind of man you’d want to miff off”, added the locality member.

The Euphoria actress sparked engagement rumours after debuting a ring at the 2025 Golden Globes. Later, the news was confirmed by TMZ and Holland’s father Dominic.