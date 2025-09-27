James Gunn breaks silence on Brainiac’s role in new ‘Superman’ film

James Gunn, co-CEO of the DCU addressed the rumours about Brainiac as the next nemesis of Superman in upcoming film Man of Tomorrow.

The Guardian of the Galaxy director seemingly revealed the villain with a photo of a side view of the human brain on the film's script's first page.

"Listen, of course I wasn't unaware that when I posted the cover of the script that there was going to be discussion around that particular topic," Gunn cleared the air to Entertainment Weekly.

"But I think we'll hold off from what exactly is happening."

While the filmmaker remained tight-lipped on who will be the next villain, he did confirm that David Corenswett's Superman and Nicholas Hault's Lex Luthor will be joining forces together in Man of Tomorrow.

Previously on Ringer-Verse podcast, Gunn said that Superman follow-up film will explore the "incredibly heroic" side and "heart of Lex," and "getting to know more of Lex as a human being."

Elsewhere, in an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, called the upcoming film, "a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat."

Man of Tomorrow will follow Peacemaker season 2 and next year's Supergirl, which is slated for release on June 26, 2026.

The highly-anticipated film will release on July 9, 2027.