Emily Blunt admits having little to no update about ‘A Quiet Place 3’

Emily Blunt opened up about the progress of the upcoming third instalment of A Quiet Place.

Blunt shared that her husband John Krasinski is currently writing the script for the movie.

However, in an appearance on the latest The Graham Norton Show episode alongside Dwayne Johnson, Matthew McConaughey, James Norton and Ray, the Oppenheimer actress admitted that she doesn’t know if her husband will write her character, Evelyn Abbott, in the story.

"He is writing another Quiet Place thing now, but I don't know if I am in it," she said.

Previously, in the second movie, Evelyn continues to try to find a safe haven for her children in a world stalked by creatures that hunt by sound.

She discovers that there are even more threats out there as she ventures into the unknown with daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds), son Marcus (Noah Jupe) and her new born baby.

The film, which was first announced for its third instalment in February 2022, will be the next main part after the prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One.

While A Quiet Place 3 is still in progress, the actress is also preparing for her role as Emily Charlton, starring opposite to Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs in the upcoming sequel of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The sequel of The Devil Wears Prada is set to release on May 1, 2026.