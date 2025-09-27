Dwayne Johnson reflects on ‘core story’ of ‘The Smashing Machine’

Dwayne Johnson reflects on story of ‘The Smashing Machine’

Dwayne Johnson is still trying to get over the response to his latest film The Smashing Machine, which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

The movie, directed by Benny Safdie, tells the story of MMA legend Mark Kerr, exploring not just his career but the battles he fought within himself.

On the season premiere of Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, Johnson opened upon the central idea of the role.

When asked what the core of the story meant to him, he explained, “Yes, that’s real life, I feel. That’s what Benny wanted to make.“

“He wanted to make a movie about human vulnerability and real life. It’s easier and sexier to go after, ‘Hey, he’s fighting for the championship of the world. He wins it, he gets everything — money, fame.’ But this version? This is before UFC became the UFC. MMA was just starting.”

Johnson went on to reflect on Kerr’s complicated life, describing him as “a walking contradiction: the most lethal on the planet, but also the sweetest, tender, and kind.”

He noted that Safdie’s vision was to show Kerr’s struggles, even his darkest moments.

“He works his ass off for everything — and he loses. Not only does he lose… sorry to spoil it a bit — but he loses everything. And ODs twice. He’s lucky to be alive. That speaks to Benny’s DNA. He loses everything, but at the end, it’s okay. At the end, it wins.”

The film’s premiere in Venice turned into a powerful moment for Johnson and his team, as the screening ended with a 15-minute standing ovation.

A visibly emotional Johnson was seen hugging Safdie and his co-star Emily Blunt as the applause continued.

Sharing a clip of the reception on Instagram, the actor admitted he was overwhelmed by the experience.

“I feel like dreams are something we can contextualize,” he wrote.

“We imagine things and scenarios in our minds. This was far beyond my imagination and something my heart had a hard time comprehending. We were all deeply moved to our core.”

He closed his note with gratitude, thanking the festival and the audience on behalf of his cast and director for the unforgettable honor.