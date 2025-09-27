Amy Tapper responds fiercely to backlash over transformation doubts

Amy Tapper did not hold back after being accused of lying about her weight loss

The former Gogglebox star, who dropped seven and a half stone, appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier this week and openly admitted she's used the weight loss jab Mounjaro.

But after celebrating her progress online, one follower accused her of misleading people, writing that Amy gave the impression that she's done it all naturally through diet and exercise.

Amy clapped back immediately, saying, “If you watch the whole interview you’ll hear that I started the injections last June.

I haven’t done the diet you are talking about since 2023 so there’s been no lying here."

Still, the critic pushed further, saying Amy never mentioned the jab when posting her before and after photos.

The Television star, who first rose to fame in 2013 with her family on Gogglebox, has been open about her health journey and said she now planned to stay on Mounjaro permanently.

She told the show, “I will be on it for life. I mean, obviously, we will look through it and we’ll see as we go along. We don’t know what can happen. But the plan is, I’m on the highest dose at the moment.”

While some praised her honesty, others demanded more transparency.

However, Amy made it clear she was proud of her results and not hiding anything.