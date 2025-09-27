‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ to re-release with new footage

Avatar: The Way of Water set for re-release with 'Fire and Ash' footage

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is heading back to theaters on Oct. 3, and this re-release comes with a special surprise for fans.

Viewers who revisit the 2022 blockbuster on the big screen will get an exclusive sneak peek at its much-anticipated sequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Disney has confirmed that each screening will feature never-before-seen footage from the upcoming film, but not every theater will play the same clip.

Instead, there are three different previews in circulation, and audiences will only see one of them after the credits roll.

This approach gives fans a reason to return more than once to catch the new content.

Fire and Ash marks the third chapter in Cameron’s Avatar saga, which started with the groundbreaking 2009 release of Avatar.

The first film not only revolutionized visual effects and performance capture but also became a global box office phenomenon, earning more than $2.9 billion and holding its crown as the highest-grossing movie of all time.

Its sequel, The Way of Water, carried on that legacy with cutting-edge effects and a worldwide gross of $2.3 billion, ranking as the third highest-grossing film in history, behind only Avatar and Avengers: Endgame.

The upcoming story will once again follow Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña as Jake Sully and Neytiri.

This time, their family and clan face off against a powerful Na’vi enemy known as the Ash People. With tensions rising, the survival of Pandora itself may depend on their choices.

Alongside Worthington and Saldaña, returning cast members include Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Bailey Bass, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, and Edie Falco.

Oona Chaplin and David Thewlis will make their franchise debut in the new installment.

Produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau, Avatar: Fire and Ash is set for a global theatrical release through Disney’s 20th Century Studios on Dec. 19.

For fans eager to step back into Pandora before then, the re-release of The Way of Water offers a fresh reason to return to theaters.