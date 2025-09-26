Lil Dicky confirms wedding two days after engagement announcement

Lil Dicky announced he got married to Kristin Batalucco only two days after sharing the engagement news with his followers.

On Thursday, September 25, the rapper, whose real name is David Andrew Burd, dropped a photo dump on his Instagram grid, offering a glimpse into his wedding ceremony which was attended by Selena Gomez and her fiance Benny Blanco.

"I got married to the love of my life!" he captioned the 20-image social media post. The cover photo captured the newly wed couple sharing a kiss under a colorful floral arch with the open seas in the background.

The series of intimate snapshots from the nuptials includes the lovebirds walking down the aisle, moments after saying "I do," and more memories.

After exchanging vows, the couple was seen rocking the dance floor, enjoying with family and friends later in the evening. The Only Murders in the Building star’s fiance Blanco, a longtime friend and collaborator of Burd, could be seen in one image.

While many admirers wished the couple all the best for their future together, some were left confused, with one commenting, "I could’ve sworn I saw a post saying he was engaged just one day ago," echoing the sentiments of several others.

For the unversed, Burd’s recent post was the official confirmation of the couple’s nuptials, which actually took place last month.

The wedding took place on August 9, 2025, according to an Instagram carousel that Gomez shared from the event.

"About last nights wedding," she captioned the August 10 post, which included a sweet photo of her kissing Blanco on the cheek and a snapshot of Burd and Batalucco on the dance floor.