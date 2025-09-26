Bella Hadid spotted in Paris days after lyme disease diagnosis

Bella Hadid steps out in Paris after Lyme disease treatment

Bella Hadid is showing signs of recovery just days after undergoing treatment for Lyme disease.

The 28-year-old model was spotted in Paris on Wednesday, September 24, looking chic in a brown trench coat paired with black oval sunglasses.

She styled her golden brown hair with a matching headband and carried a shoulder bag, appearing to be in good spirits as she stepped out.

Source: Instagram

That same day, Bella gave fans an update on Instagram, sharing that she had returned to the gym.

Over a treadmill photo, she wrote, “First day in the gym in a long time! Just walking but still! Getting my stamina back.”

Bella Hadid/Instagram

Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, 61, reposted the moment with encouragement, writing, “Gooooo Bella ..... One day at a time.”

Only a week earlier, Yolanda had opened up about her daughter’s ongoing health battle.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on September 18, she shared how difficult it has been to watch Bella’s struggle.

“As you will understand watching my Bella struggle in silence, has cut the deepest core of hopelessness inside me,” she wrote.

Calling chronic neurological Lyme disease an “invisible disability,” Yolanda said her own pain cannot compare to watching her daughter suffer.

Yolanda, who has lived with Lyme disease herself since 2012, explained that she has stepped back from telling her own story to focus on healing.

She described Bella as “relentless and courageous,” admiring her “bravery and your willingness to keep fighting for health despite the failing protocols and countless setbacks you have faced.”

She went on to praise her daughter’s strength through years of darkness, pain, and setbacks since her diagnosis in 2013.

“I am so proud of the fighter that you are. You are not alone, I promise to have your back every step of the way, no matter how long this takes,” she added.

Her post came a day after Bella shared photos from a hospital bed on September 17, where she appeared resting while hooked up to IV bags.

Alongside the pictures, Bella told fans, “I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys.”

Despite her health challenges, Bella recently marked a joyful milestone some time ago.

She celebrated the fifth fragrance launch of her brand Orabella with a summer garden party, surrounded by close friends Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Alex Consani.

Sharing a group photo on Instagram, she affectionately captioned it, “My cuties.”

From hospital treatment to a glamorous Paris outing, Bella seems determined to take each day step by step, with the support of her loved ones by her side.