Salman Khan reveals years-long struggle with grave health condition

Salman Khan reveals 'unbearable' details about his health condition

Salman Khan recently took a trip down memory lane, opening up about his prolonged struggle with a severe health condition.

The 59-year-old actor, who rose to fame with his 1989 breakthrough role in Maine Pyar Kiya, shared details about his battle with Trigeminal Neuralgia.

During a recent appearance on Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, alongside Aamir Khan, the Sultan star was asked about his health.

Speaking exclusively, he shared, “Physical Health is good now. Earlier, it was Trigeminal Neuralgia, which was taken care of at that point in time. Now, a Brain Aneurysm is there, and an AV Malformation (AVM) is there. You’ve got to live with it. I mean, a lot of people are living with bypass surgeries, heart conditions, and many more.”

Later in the interview, the Tere Naam actor spoke about the unbearable pain caused by the condition.

“When I had trigeminal neuralgia, that pain used to be… You would not want your biggest enemy to have that pain. I had it for seven-and-half years. It used to pain every 4-5 minutes,” he added. “It would happen suddenly, while talking… It used to take me about an hour and a half to have my breakfast, and I used to go straight to dinner. For an omelet, because I couldn’t chew it, I had to force myself, hurt myself, take as much pain, so I could get rid of the meal.”

The Dabangg star shared that he first experienced the intense pain of Trigeminal Neuralgia while shooting Partner, during a scene in which Lara Dutta removed a strand of hair from his face.

For the unversed, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor eventually underwent gamma knife surgery in America to treat the condition.