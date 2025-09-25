Kareena Kapoor eyes sequel return as ‘Crew’ expands into franchise

Kareena Kapoor Khan surprises fans with another 'major' update

Kareena Kapoor Khan is reportedly set to make a much-anticipated return in the sequel Crew 2.

The 45-year-old actress, who starred as Jasmine Kohli in the 2024 original, is all set to make a comeback in the comedy-drama.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Crew as a franchise as strong potential to lead itself to a franchise. The team have brainstormed several ideas, and finally zeroed down on one which has the potential to seamlessly lead itself into a Crew 2.”

The insider further claimed that only the Jab We Met star is expected to return from the OG Trio of Crew.

“Kareena has already shown interest in Crew 2, and is waiting to hear the full screenplay before signing the dotted lines. Things are in the nascent stages at the moment, but the entire team is excited to take the franchise route for Crew,” the source added. “The idea at the moment is to make Crew 2 with 3 A-List actresses. Kareena is certain to make a comeback to the world of Crew, and the other details are under-wraps for now.”

Meanwhile, the Tashan actress is gearing up for Dayra with Meghna Gulzar, while a sequel to Veere Di Wedding sequel is also in the pipeline.

Crew, starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon alongside Kareena, was released on March 29, 2024.