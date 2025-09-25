Saim Ayub overtakes Shahid Afridi for most ducks in T20Is

Pakistan's batter Saim Ayub broke former captain Shahid Afridi's unwanted record for most ducks after being dismissed without scoring during their Super Fours clash against Bangladesh in the T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
The 24-year-old fell to Mahedi Hasan for a three-ball duck, his fourth in the ongoing continental tournament.
His dismissal came on the fourth delivery of the second over as he smashed a flighted delivery straight into the hands of Rishad Hossain at mid-on.
Ayub was dismissed for a duck in all three of Pakistan's group-stage matches against Oman, arch-rivals India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), respectively.
Th duck against Bangladesh was his eighth in T20Is, which took him past former captain and star all-rounder Shahid Afridi on the list of most ducks by a Pakistan batter in the shortest format, led by out-of-favour middle-order batter Umar Akmal.
Star batter Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez and Kamran Akmal are joint fourth on the unwanted list with seven ducks each.
Most ducks for Pakistan in T20Is
Umar Akmal – 10 ducks in 84 matches
Saim Ayub – 9 ducks in 47 matches
Shahid Afridi – 8 ducks in 98 matches
Kamran Akmal – 7 ducks in 58 matches
Mohammad Hafeez – 7 ducks in 119 matches
Babar Azam – 7 ducks in 128 matches
Notably, earlier in the tournament, Ayub also became the 62nd batter in men's T20Is to bag three consecutive ducks, featuring compatriots Mohammad Hafeez and Abdullah Shafique.
Shafique is at the top of the unwanted list with four consecutive ducks in the shortest format.
