Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal finally announce pregnancy; photo released

Katrina Kaif shares the big news on Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has finally shared the much-awaited news.

Taking it to Instagram, the duo has officially announced their first pregnancy.

Taking it to Instagram, Kaif shared a photo along with a caption that read, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.

The post featured a polaroid image of the parents-to-be with Katrina flashing her baby bump. The couple held the photo in their hands.

Fellow actress Sonam Kapoor could not resist to shower love on the lovely couple as she dropped multiple red hearts on beneath their social media post.

Meanwhile, fans are also gushing over new mom as they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One of them wrote, “Prettiest mom to be mashaallah can’t wait to see her little angel. Bigggg Biggg congratulations.”

On the other hand, another wrote, “I’m so happy for you new mom.”

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in 2021 in a private ceremony held at the Six Sense Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members.