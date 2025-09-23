'Penguin' star Colin Farrell expresses discomfort over film 'sequels'

Colin Farrell, Margot Robbie's new rom com receives mix reviews

Colin Farrell has opened how he feels about resurgence of original movies.

The 49-year-old Irish actor is seemingly not a fan of film sequels. He has expressed his excitement and contentment over the fact that filmmakers are making fresh content nowadays.

He recently starred in a romantic comedy titled A Big Bold Beautiful Journey alongside Margot Robbie, which was again an original film and not a sequel to any old classic.

While sharing his thoughts about the idea of multiple development of a franchise, Farrell told The Hollywood Reporter, "I know there’s a lot of sequels and there’s talk about a lot of sequels and IPs that have been used before and reimagining and revisiting of worlds.”

But he feels happy as he got to witness original movies like Sinners, Weapons and Bring Her Back.

“This year I saw Bring Her Back, and then I saw obviously Sinners and the other day I saw Weapons”, he said.

The Emmy-nominated actor said, "I get really excited when I see original stuff - really, really excited. So, there’s always going to be original stories and there’s always going to be rehashes and there’s room for both."

Colin’s new film with Margot is directed by Kogonada. Meanwhile, the actor will be seen in The Batman Part II as Penguin.