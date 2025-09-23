Jimmy Kimmel show staffers take 'sigh of relief' with latest announcement

Jimmy Kimmel to return as host of his late-night show

Jimmy Kimmel will be returning for his late-night show once again following his sudden suspension.

On September 17, fans were shocked to hear that the 57-year-old TV host was adjourned before his show, which was set to air on Wednesday last week.

The shocking move was made by Disney’s ABC as a penalty to his insensitive remarks about the late activist Charlie Kirk.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that the Jimmy Kimmel Live show will be returning to the channel on September 23 with the comedian taking back the seat as host.

The staffers working on the show were worried due to the unexpected halt of the programme. But the fresh update has left them relieved.

After the recommencement of the show was announced, one of the staff members revealed, "Relief and joy across the board.”

He further told PEOPLE, "Myself and my colleagues are overjoyed. Can’t wait to see tomorrow’s monologue."

The staffer further disclosed that the news was shared with them with a very simple statement, different from the one released publicly.

The member said, "It was short and to the point. Just sharing the good news and telling us to come to work tomorrow."

But the official statement of Disney read, "Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.”

“It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.”

The announcement continued, “We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."