James Gunn confirms Superman sequel villain?

James Gunn, co-CEO of the DC Universe, seemingly hinted the possible villain in the upcoming sequel of Superman, Man of Tomorrow.

Earlier this month, following the box office success of David Corenswet's Superman, the writer/director of the film revealed that he has completed the script of the second instalment.

Now in a new post via Instagram Threads, the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker teased the title page of the script, which featured a side view of the human brain.

He captioned the post, "Reposting here at higher res because of some problems last time around."

The image of human brain sparked speculations regarding the next antagonist the Man of Steel is going to butt heads with.

Many fans on social media theorised it to be the super villain, Brainiac, given the picture on the title page.

Brainiac, sometimes also known as Milton Fine, is a robotic/computerised supervillain, one of Superman's main nemeses aside from Lex Luthor.

"Brainiac is coming," wrote one user.

One fan analysed the picture, saying, "That brain structure is zero percent human. No frontal lobe, no anything. ALIEN -- gonna be interesting to dissect a kryptonian or cosmic."

Another one added, "So it’s Brainiac or he’s epically trolling us."

"Brainiac has always been a Superman villain though. 90% of the times he fights Superman," penned one more.

Despite the theories Gunn has remained tight-lipped on who will play the antagonist role.

Until now, the director has only confirmed Correnswet's return as the titular hero and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

About Luthor, who was the bad guy in the original film, speaking on Ringer-Verse podcast, Gunn said that he is interested in exploring the "incredibly heroic" side of Luthor.

Elsewhere, on The Howard Stern Show, Gunn called Man of Tomorrow "a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat."

The movie will follow Peacemaker season 2, which is currently airing weekly on HBO Max; and Supergirl, which is slated for release on June 26, 2026.

Man of Tomorrow will release in theatres on July 9, 2027.