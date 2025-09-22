Anurag Kashyap recalls SRK’s popularity over Leonardo DiCaprio for THIS reason

Anurag Kashyap draws striking comparison between Shah Rukh Khan, Leonardo DiCaprio

Anurag Kashyap recently recalled his visit to Germany, revealing that Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a larger fan following than Leonardo DiCaprio in Berlin.

The 53-year-old filmmaker claimed that the King Khan had outshone the Oscar winner at the Berlin Film Festival.

In an exclusive conversation with Lallantop, Kashyap shared, “I have observed it myself during the Berlin Film Festival. Leonardo DiCaprio and Shah Rukh Khan were set to appear there on the same day. And people queued up since the morning for Shah Rukh Khan.”

Earlier in 2012, the Jawan actor made his third and latest appearance at the prestigious festival, accompanied by Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, Kunal Kapoor, and Om Puri.

The Titanic star, on the other hand, attended the festival for Martin Scorsese’s J. Edgar.

Meanwhile, the Ugly director attended the event to promote his project Gangs of Wasseypur, where he observed the striking contrast between the two celebrities.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star is now gearing up for King, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan.

Leonardo is set to play Bob Ferguson in Paul Thomas Anderson’s upcoming comedy-adventure One Battle After Another.