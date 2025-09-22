Arjun Das to play main antagonist opposite Ranveer Singh in ‘Don 3’

Arjun Das to join hands with Ranveer Singh for 'Don 3'

Arjun Das is reportedly set to collaborate with Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.

The 34-year-old actor, known for his intense performance in the 2019 film Kaithi, will join Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon in the upcoming installment.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “After playing characters with grey shades in films like Master, Kaithi, Vikram, Good Bad Ugly, and soon to be released OG, Arjun Das is in talks to make his Hindi debut. Farhan Akhtar and team are in talks with Arjun to come on board Don 3 as the main antagonist. Arjun has shown his interest too, as the character has multiple arc and a lot more than just a run-of-the-mill antagonist.”

The insider further revealed that Don 3 aims to create a new world of action, with Ranveer, 40, undergoing special workshops to capture the mannerisms of Don.

“Ranveer will be undergoing workshops to get the mannerisms of Don right. He will be bringing his own elements to the character, and is excited to embark on an action-packed journey with Farhan Akhtar from the month of January,” the source added. “The idea is to bring in a new world of action with Don 3. Excel Entertainment is also looking to shoot most of the film at real locations, including the big action sequences, to bring an element of realism to what reflects on the screen.”

The makers have already confirmed Kriti Sanon as the female lead in the film.

Notably, Das’ paperwork for Don 3 is expected to be finalised soon, leading to an official annoucement.