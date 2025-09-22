‘House of Guinness’ creator talks about building of plotline for series

The House of Guinness maker Steven Knight opened up about the process of making of the highly anticipated series.

The show follows the story that begins immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery.

In conversation with The Irish Sun, Knight revealed why the certain time period was chosen as the plot.

"There's so many entry points into the story including the origin myth of the burning of the barley and all that. But I thought a lot of people know about that and no one knows what's true and what's not,” he said.

He went on explain his choice about the particular era, saying, “Then as I went through, there was this day in 1868, on a morning in Dublin, when a will is read and there are these four siblings.”

“Benjamin Guinness managed to leave millions, equivalent to hundreds of millions of pounds, property, castles, lakes, land, and make everybody unhappy. No one was happy. And that was quite an achievement,” he shared.

Revealing that since that day was pivotal moment in lives of Guinness’ siblings, “I think as a dramatist, you don't get better than that."

Elsewhere, he was also asked about if there will be any more seasons.

Knight remained tight lipped saying, “I'm not allowed to say anything but I'm nodding."

The screenwriter added, "I would love... I'm not saying this is what's going to happen, but I'd love to take it up to now."

The cast includes Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness, Louis Partridge as Edward Guinness, Emily Fairn as Anne Plunket (née Guinness), and Fionn O'Shea as Benjamin Guinness and many more.

House of Guinness is set to release on September 25.