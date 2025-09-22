James Gunn drops clue on who will play Batman in DCU

James Gunn shared rare insight into his most anticipated film, Batman.

Co-CEO of DCU teased about who is going to play the iconic superhero role in his DCU reboot when The Brave and the Bold will start filming.

During the recent podcast episode of The Ringer-Verse, host Mallory Rubin cited the many fans who look for any teasers or spoilers about the potential future Batman actor, and Gunn addressed the topic.

"I mean, do I have ideas about actors to play Batman? Absolutely, I do," Gunn said. "I have guys that I like, I have guys that are at the top of the list for me."

He added, "Just like I had people who were at the top of the list for Superman…People can guess, and maybe they’ll be right about certain things, I don’t know."

Gunn also revealed that he knows one famous actor who wants to be Batman, however he said, "We've talked about it, but I’m not sure that's the case."

While Gunn remained tight-lipped on who the actor is, he was candid about the fact that while he had names in mind for Superman, the eventual actor, David Corenswet, wasn't one of the initial actors he was thinking of.

Following the release of Superman in July, Gunn upcoming projects includes, Supergirl on June 26, 2026, Man of Tomorrow on July 9, 2027, Clayface releasing on September 11, 2026.