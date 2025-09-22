Tom Holland gets injured on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' set

Tom Holland sustains head injury shooting 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Tom Holland is taking some time off from filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day after suffering an on-set injury.

The 29-year-old actor sustained a mild concussion during a shoot on Friday, Sept. 19, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He was taken to a hospital after a fall at Leavesden Studios in Watford, about 20 miles outside of London, Daily Mail reported.

Holland’s father, Dominic Holland, later told attendees at a charity dinner on Sunday, Sept. 21, that his son would be away from filming “for a while.”

The injury comes just as Holland had been sharing his excitement about returning to the role of Peter Parker.

In a recent interview with Esquire, the Uncharted star revealed he did “a lot of sneaky research online” to see what fans wanted after Spider-Man: No Way Home and brought those ideas to Marvel.

“I really just kind of put together a vibe of what people were looking for and went to Marvel and said, ‘This is what I think we should be doing,’” Holland said.

“And I think that’s exactly what we are doing. So it’s been a really fun process developing the movie. It’s the first time I’ve ever been allowed in that part of the process, and it’s definitely a stressful experience. But I think where we’ve got to, now that we’re shooting, we are shooting absolute gold.”

He also praised director Destin Daniel Cretton’s vision for the project, calling it “absolute gold.”

Back in October 2024, Holland hinted on Good Morning America that the storyline would be something different.

“The idea is crazy,” he teased at the time. “It’s a little different to anything we’ve done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which also stars Zendaya, is scheduled to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.