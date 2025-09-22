Katrina Kaif steps out of spotlight as she nears delivery

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal maintain privacy around pregnancy

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly all set to embrace parenthood as they enter their third trimester.

The power couple, who tied the knot back in 2021 in an intimate ceremony, are following in the footsteps of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in keeping the news discreet.

While some reports suggest they are determined not to reveal details until the big day, others speculate that the Merry Christmas star is due in October 2025.

A source close to the development told a reliable outlet, “She (Katrina Kaif) is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. The delivery is expected next month, sometime between October 15 and October 30. The actress and her husband, Vicky Kaushal, prefer to keep it under wraps and will likely announce it after the birth of the baby.”

The Ek Tha Tiger star has been out of the spotlight, while her husband was recently spotted alone at the premiere of The Ba**ds of Bollywood.

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, while Vicky is gearing up for his upcoming film Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.