‘Hera Pheri’ filmmaker to direct Mohanlal in his landmark 100th film

Priyadarshan opens up about collaborating with Mohanlal

Hera Pheri’s director Priyadarshan recently offered a sneak peek into his 100th project, revealing that he will be teaming up once again with his longtime collaborator Mohanlal.

The 68-year-old filmmaker reflected on his professional journey with his childhood friend, actor Mohanlal, 65.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Priyadarshan said, “There’s no plan, but one thing that I want to tell you is my 100th film is definitely going to be with Mohanlal, because what I am today is all because of him. If he had not become a superstar, I would have not… He really encouraged me in making films and supported my career. Maybe we grew up as childhood friends, but he’s still a star … I mean, he has so many options because it’s his life too, but we mutually did good to each other.”

The Bhagam Bhag filmmaker further revealed that his debut film was also with Mohanlal.

Speaking to the outlet, he explained, “So, for my 100th film, I cannot think of anybody else because he said one thing: if it ever happens, it will be a record. First film was with him, 100th will be too. It has never happened in the world with any actor and director. It will be a record – we can make it and forget… It will never be broken.”

Priyadarshan and Mohanlal collaborated in 1984 on the Malayalam comedy Poochakkoru Mookkuthi.

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal recently confirmed updates on the much-anticipated Hera Pheri 3.

In an interview with News18, he shared, “It’s a work in progress. We’ll start shooting for the film in February-March next year.”

For the unversed, Hera Pheri 3 is slated for release in 2026.