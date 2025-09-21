Jason Momoa gives disappointing update on 'Fast X: Part 2'

Vin Diesel teases return of Paul Walker's character in new Fast movie

Jason Momoa has just left fans worried with the latest update about the new Fast and Furious sequel.

Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, released in 2023 starring Momoa as Dante Reyes, son of Hernan Reyes, a ruthless corrupt Portuguese Brazilian drug lord and businessman who featured in the fifth installment of the action-packed franchise.

The 10th sequel ended on a cliffhanger as Dante creates a storm in the life of Dominic Toretto and his teammates including Han (Sung Kang), Tej (Ludacris), Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and others.

The Fast fans have been eagerly waiting for an exciting update about the new sequel, but so far there is no clue if the film has entered production.

Earlier today, the Aquaman star shared an update which might not excite fans, rather it will leave them disappointed.

Momoa revealed that he has not received the script yet, but he says that he would love to revisit the role.

“I would love to come back and play, man. People all over the world love that character - it’s crazy. But I got no script, so not that soon”, he told The Playlist.

Fast X: Part 2 is expected to reunite Vin Diesel with all his old cast mates. Meanwhile, the actor has also teased that the new film bring back late Paul Walker’s character Brian O’Conner.