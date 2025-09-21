Jason Bateman recalls behind the scenes of 'Little House on the Prairie'

Jason Bateman recalls the deadliest prank he ever pulled on someone.

The acclaimed actor known for his roles in numerous films and TV shows, recently opened up about his experiences on the set of Little House on the Prairie.

During an appearance on Hot Ones, Bateman shared a story about being hazed by his older co-stars on the show. "They pinned me down on the ground, straddled me with knees on my shoulders and gave me noogies or whatever they call it on my chest," Bateman recalled.

However, Bateman didn't let the incident go without getting his revenge. "I went to the makeup artist and said, 'Put a big black-and-blue mark all over my chest,'" he said.

"And then I went to their parents and I said, 'Look what your kids did to me.' And that was good. I got them in trouble." Bateman couldn't help but smile as he reflected on the prank, saying, "I got the last laugh... I got skills."

Despite the tomfoolery on set, Bateman has always had praise for the show's star, director, and executive producer, the late Michael Landon.

"Michael Landon was the director, executive producer, star, writer. Everybody loved him," Bateman said on a previous episode of Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. He compared Landon to George Clooney, saying, "His ease with people, with the process, with the business... that was pretty inspirational."

Bateman's experience on Little House on the Prairie had a lasting impact on his career. He began acting in commercials as a child and landed his first big role on the show at age 11.

Since then, he has racked up over 100 acting credits, including his recent Netflix project, Black Rabbit, alongside Jude Law.