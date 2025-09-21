‘Hera Pheri 3’ director promises to maintain franchise’s legacy in upcoming film

'Hera Pheri 3' director opens up about upcoming film

Hera Pheri 3 director Priyadarshan is opening up about the third instalment in the franchise following the internet buzz surrounding Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker acknowledged the love the audience has shown for the franchise, but emphasised that he is committed to maintaining its integrity.

He said he would only consider working on the film once he has a clear plot in mind.

Priyadarshan stated, “I cannot say whether I am doing the third part unless I can crack a story that does justice to the first instalment. The first part was iconic, but the third one shouldn’t let it fade. If I take on the film, I have to ensure it satisfies fans of the first part.”

The director, who is expected to lead the third instalment, added that he would back out if he doesn’t come up with a strong storyline for the beloved franchise.

“Unless I crack the full film, I will never attempt part three. If a good script doesn’t convince me, I will not do it. I have climbed certain heights in my career from which I don’t want to fall badly,” he said.

For the unversed, Hera Pheri has earned a cult status for its timeless comedy in Bollywood and continues to be loved by audiences to date.