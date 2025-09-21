Lily James fuels romance rumours after cosy time with Pierson Fode

Lily James was spotted enjoying a relaxed afternoon in New York with her Swiped co-star Pierson Fode, as the two looked closer than ever.

The Cinderella actress, 36, stepped out in an oversized white shirt with blue jeans, pairing the look with black sunglasses, casual shoes and a shoulder bag.

She tied her hair into a messy bun while walking beside Pierson, 33, who wore a white shirt layered with a vest and beige chinos.

The lovebirds seemed at ease as they strolled through Central Park, chatting and laughing under the late summer sun.

At one point they paused to sip drinks and stretched out on a rocky platform to sunbathe. Lily even kicked a leg playfully in the air while lying down, sharing the fun moment as Pierson sat beside her.

The two also took selfies together, with Pierson seen helping Lily back onto the footpath, showing a gentlemanly gesture that did not go unnoticed.

However, it was not their first outing of the week, as they also been seen walking through Manhattan the day before, sparking talk about their growing bond.

Pierson, who gained attention in Netflix’s The Wrong Paris, first found fame on Disney Channel’s Jessie before landing a long-running role on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Lily and Pierson recently starred together in Swiped, which premiered on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK.