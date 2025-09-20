Prince William sacrifices own blood for meeting Donald Trump

Prince William ditches his brother for meeting Donald Trump

Prince William made time for President Donald Trump this week but not for his younger brother, Prince Harry.

The contrast could not have been starker as the future king and Princess Kate rolled out the royal welcome for the Trumps at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, six years after King Charles and Queen Camilla first greeted the couple at Buckingham Palace during Trump’s 2019 state visit.

Back in 2019, Meghan Markle was on maternity leave, Harry was still a working royal, and his cool distance from the president who had branded Meghan “nasty” was noted but not shocking.

Today, however, the Sussexes’ relationship with the monarchy is fractured, and Harry’s connection to his homeland appears just as fraught.

Only last week, Harry spent four days in the UK but failed to secure time with his brother. The scheduling clash underscored a widening rift, particularly when compared to the careful six-month planning behind Trump’s reception.

According to Vanity Fair, insiders insist this isn’t just about timing. One source revealed that William is “adamant that he wants nothing to do with his brother,” suggesting reconciliation between the princes is further away than ever even as William continues to prioritize international diplomacy on the world stage.

In recent months, The Prince of Wales has quietly taken on a new brief launching a charm offensive with President Trump.

Their first sit-down back in February, expected to be a quick courtesy call, stretched into a 40-minute conversation that ended with Trump praising William as “really, very handsome.”

What William thinks of the president’s politics remains unknown, but palace aides stress his commitment to neutrality. “It’s important that we’re not involved in day-to-day politics,” a source told The Telegraph.

“But when the time is right and there’s an ask for support from His Majesty’s Government, the prince is happy to play his role.”

Still, the stark contrast between the brothers was hard to ignore. William and Kate dove headfirst into the Trump state visit, their focus fixed on global diplomacy and duty to crown and country.

For the heir, maintaining ties with the American president is part of the job description. By contrast, patching things up with his brother is not and right now, it seems William has little appetite to try.