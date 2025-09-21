Reese Witherspoon opens up about getting through toxic relationship

Reese Witherspoon shares rare details about healing from messy breakup

Reese Witherspoon had a vulnerable chat about an abusive relationship she had been in, during her younger years.

The 49-year-old actress admitted, “I was very good at being a professional and showing up and doing the right thing, but I wasn’t emotionally mature when I was young.”

The Morning Show star reflected on healing from the breakup after the toxic relationship ended, in an interview with The New York Times on The Interview podcast.

“You get into relationships that don’t work for you, and sometimes you don’t even see the dynamics that are happening,” said Witherspoon.

The Legally Blonde actress continued, “When I got out of that, it took me a while to reconstitute myself. My spirit had been diminished because I thought all those awful things that person said about me were true. I had to rewire my brain.”

This was not the first time Witherspoon has shared the hard truth about being in a psychologically and verbally abusive relationship.

Previously in a 2018 interview she disclosed that she once parted ways from an abusive partner without revealing the name of the person.