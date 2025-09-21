Reese Witherspoon opens up about getting through toxic relationship

Reese Witherspoon had a vulnerable chat about an abusive relationship she had been in, during her younger years.
The 49-year-old actress admitted, “I was very good at being a professional and showing up and doing the right thing, but I wasn’t emotionally mature when I was young.”
The Morning Show star reflected on healing from the breakup after the toxic relationship ended, in an interview with The New York Times on The Interview podcast.
“You get into relationships that don’t work for you, and sometimes you don’t even see the dynamics that are happening,” said Witherspoon.
The Legally Blonde actress continued, “When I got out of that, it took me a while to reconstitute myself. My spirit had been diminished because I thought all those awful things that person said about me were true. I had to rewire my brain.”
This was not the first time Witherspoon has shared the hard truth about being in a psychologically and verbally abusive relationship.
Previously in a 2018 interview she disclosed that she once parted ways from an abusive partner without revealing the name of the person.
Julia Roberts shares rare details about her role which felt contradictory to her values
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have been best friends since co-starring in ‘Friends’
Frankenstein is set to be releasing on the streaming platform on November 7
Johnny Depp gets embroiled in upsetting incident concerning UK mansion neighbours
Reality star Vicky Pattison opens up about Strictly Celebrities revealing she was completely worn out after rehearsals
Sam Asghari reveals his true feelings on love after Britney Spears divorce