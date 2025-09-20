'Beetlejuice' filmmaker Tim Burton ends romance with Monica Bellucci

Tim Burton, the acclaimed Beetlejuice director, and his love interest Monica Bellucci are parting ways.

The two-time Oscar nominated filmmaker and the actress, who had just been cast in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice—the 2024 sequel to Burton's cult hit— have confirmed their breakup after two years of public romance.

In a joint statement released on Friday, September 19, the couple announced the split.

"It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways," they told Agence France-Presse.

The Spectre star and the Edward Scissorhands director made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Diabolik Chi Sei? at the 18th Rome Film Festival in October 2023.

Throughout their time together, the pair wanted to keep their relationship private and their romance separate from their professional lives.

"I'm with Tim. Not Tim Burton, the director, but Tim, a person I love," the Italian beauty, who played Beetlejuice's vengeful bride Dolores in the film, told Paris Match in May 2024.

For te unversed, Bellucci, 60, was previously married to actor Vincent Cassel, with whom she shares daughters Deva Cassel, 21, and Léonie Cassel, 15.

The parents of two split in 2013 after 14 years of marriage. As for Burton, 67, he was together with his longtime love Helena Bonham Carter from 2001 to 2014.

The former couple met on the set of Planet of the Apes (2001) and went on to collaborate on eight films.

While they never got married, Burton and Bonham Carter welcomed two kids together, Billy Raymond Burton, 21, and Nell Burton, 17.