James Gunn drops hint about DCU's next 'Batman'

Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Batman Part II' is coming out in theatre in 2027

DC CEO James Gunn has finally revealed if he has anyone in mind to play the DCU Batman.

Robert Pattinson has been playing the caped crusader since the 2022 film. But ever since Gunn took the charge as new CEO, he disclosed that he will be casting a new actor to play Batman for his DCU’s The Brave and the Bold.

However, Pattinson’s Batman universe will remain as else worlds property.

In a recent interview with The Ringer-Verse, the Superman director was asked if he has ideas for the next actor to wear the superhero suit.

In response, the 59-year-old filmmaker added, "Do I have ideas about actors to play Batman? Absolutely, I do. I have guys I like. I have guys that are at the top of the list, just like I had people that were at the top of the list for Superman.”

James, however, clearly shut the rumours circulating about the alleged casting saying, “I don't know what you're talking about specifically. [It's] totally up in the air.”

He continued, "We'd have to screen test, we'd have to do the whole thing.”

While teasing about the actor who could possibly be the next Batman, Gunn added, “I know one actor in particular who's a pretty big star that wants to be Batman. We’ve talked about it, but I'm not sure that’s the case.”

Meanwhile, Pattinson’s The Batman Part II is slated to release in 2027.